Jay Hopson "high" on USM signee Trivenskey Mosley

Southern Miss football focused on the defensive side of the ball during this signing season. Of the Golden Eagles 23 signees, 14 are expected to line up on defense.

However, USM added a running back that coach Jay Hopson expects to make an impact in the black and gold.

Shreveport, Louisiana native Trivenskey Mosley joins the Eagles following 2,473 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior at Woodlawn High.

“Southern Miss is getting an all-around back,” Mosley said. “Special teams, I can play defense a little bit, wide receiver and running back.”

“Explosive player,” Hopson said. “You’re talking about a dynamic football player. Trivensky is 5-foot-11, 193 [pound], gonna be about 6-foot, 215 [pounds] when it’s said and done. Can really run, explosive, powerful guy. He’s got home run ability, can run inside, outside. I’m high on Trivensky, I’m excited. He can make things happen.”

