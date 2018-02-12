Jay Hopson excited about new signee Ky'el Hemby

Southern Miss signed seven new Golden Eagles to its 2018 recruiting class on Wednesday, five of them being defensive players.

USM fulfilled some needs on both ends of the ball, especially in the defensive backfield.

Six-foot-one, 205-pound safety Ky’el Hemby joins the Eagles after spending the past season at Iowa Western Community College. The Abingdon, Virginia native recorded 51 tackles and one interception en route to a second-team JUCO All-American year.

Hemby has three years of eligibility remaining.

“Ky’el’s a guy that I think’s a huge signee for us,” said USM head coach Jay Hopson. “He was my number one safety on the board. We were only going to sign one [safety] in this second period. He was the number one guy we wanted and to get him was huge. We’re planning on counting on him, coming in here right away and competing for a job.”

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.