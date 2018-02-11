A Mississippi native is taking the time to show people how to love with a dinner theatre play titled Love with No Limits.

Writer and director Alonzo Williams says the play is about teaching people how to love in different ways by taking real life issued and portraying them in a way that the audience can relate to.

“We have love that we deal with family,” says Williams. “We have love dealing with married couples. We have love that deals with boyfriends and girlfriends. We also just have general love of the family.”

Williams, who is originally from Hollandale, MS, travels across the country with his production company, AW Productions.

Williams says he’s written 68 plays since 2002. He says he brought the play to Petal to connect and network in the community.

“I just believe in networking with our community because there's so much positive people in the area that we can utilize and work together with,” says Williams.

He says a portion of the proceeds will go to a youth community group called E.P.I.C. (Everything is Possible in Christ).

