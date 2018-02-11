UPDATE: MS man wanted for selling opioids and other drugs turns himself in

MS Man wanted for drug and gun charges turns himself in

A Brookhaven man suspected of selling a opioids and other drugs turned himself in to authorities Sunday.

Adrian Reed, 38, was suspected of selling opioids, cocaine and marijuana. He was being sough by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

UPDATE: Adrian Reed, wanted by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics on multiple drug and gun charges, turned himself in to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department today.

According to MBN Director John Dowdy, agents seized 147 grams of cocaine, 414 grams of marijuana, 46 dosage units of the opioid painkiller oxycodone and three firearms during a search at Reed's home.

Reed faces multiple drug charges, including possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine, marijuana and oxycodone, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Reed also faces a violation of probation charge.