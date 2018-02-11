Hattiesburg family refuse to let weather rain on their Mardi Gras Parade

The Caerus Mardi Parade was canceled earlier this week due to weather concerns, however, that did not stop people from celebrating.

A group of people got together in downtown Hattiesburg Saturday and showed their Mardi Gras spirit.

Melissa Dews, a local resident, and her husband decided to gather people from surrounding neighborhoods together and have their own parade.

"Since the parade was canceled and we already had our beads, we had a parade," Dews said. "We were sitting around Saturday, and realized the weather wasn't too terrible...we called two of our friends that had children who were a bummed about not going to the parade. So we called them up, told them to come over to our house and we would ride downtown and try to find some folks to give beads too."

Dozens of parents and children gathered and tossed beads out into the streets.

A few local businesses downtown also decided to join in on the celebration.

"All of the folks in all of these places were so cool," Dews said. "I ran in and said 'hey guys, wanna come catch some beads from some kiddos' and they loved it."

Dews says her family participates in the parade every year.

"My husband and I have a float in the Caerus parade every year," Dews said. "When they canceled the parade we had all of our beads already."

You can check out a video of Dews and others celebrate Mardi Gras on her Facebook page.