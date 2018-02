Perry Co. woman arrested after police find drugs in color markers; Photo Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Perry County made a drug bust during a jail visit.

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Department, Cathy Clingan, 41, came to visit an inmate Saturday, bringing the inmate a bag of color markers.

During the inspection, an officer discovered that the markers were packed with marijuana and crystal meth.

The Perry County Sheriffs Department says Clingan admitted to having meth in her possession during the booking process.

Clingan is charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Felony Introduction of Contraband into a Jail.