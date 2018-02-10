Laurel hosts 7th annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook Off

Downtown Laurel hosts the 7th annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook Off Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Cool rain on Saturday did not decrease the enthusiasm for hot chili during an annual event in downtown Laurel.

The 7th annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook Off featured 25 teams showcasing their best chili recipes.

About 3,000 people were expected to attend, despite rainy weather.

Winners included "Crossroads Grillin'" in the traditional category and "Southern Hospitality" in the home style category.

