Petal mayor remembers fifth anniversary of Feb. 10, 2013 tornado

Petal Mayor Hal Marx is remembering the fifth anniversary of the EF-4 tornado that hit that city.

No one was killed in the storm, which struck on Feb. 10, 2013.

It destroyed several homes and the Ace Hardware location.

Marx said it took the city about two years to fully recover and he said it was able to do so because residents are committed to the area.

"I think the key is people want to stay here in Petal, they want to rebuild, they have roots here," Marx said. "They don't want to pick up and leave, so they rebuild and they come back."

Petal was hit again on Jan. 21, 2017 by another tornado.

The city is still recovering from that storm.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.