Lady Eagles stunned by ODU, 74-55

The University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball team was ambushed at home Saturday afternoon.

Old Dominion University made 61.4 percent of its shots from the floor and the Lady Monarchs buried the Lady Eagles in the second and third quarters in a 74-55 Conference USA decision at Reed Green Coliseum.

The 55 points were the fewest USM had scored in a C-USA game this season and the least since managing just 44 points in a Dec. 21 loss at Georgia Institute of Technology.

The Lady Eagles (13-10, 5-5 C-USA) led 16-14 after one quarter, but ODU (6-19, 4-7) outscored USM 28-9 in the second period to grab a 17-point halftime lead, 42-25.

That lead reached as many as 28 points in the third quarter before ODU settled for a 60-37 lead.

Senior forward Jayla King led the Lady Eagles with 18 points and five rebounds. Junior swingman Megan Brown added 13 points and three assists. Junior guard Alaire Mayze posted her third consecutive game in double figures with 11 points and five rebounds.

ODU was led by a game-high 24 points from senior swingman Kelly Loftus. Senior guard Ashley Jackson and sophomore guard Taylor Edwards each had 14 points and eight rebounds and freshman guard Victoria Morris added 10 points.

USM will begin a three-game road trip when its travels to Denton, Texas, Thursday to take on the University of North Texas.

