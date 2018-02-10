Applications available for Hattiesburg 2018 Mayor's Youth Council

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and office are now taking applications for the 2018 Mayor's Youth Council.

Members of city council will participate in community service, meetings and programs. Also, the council will do a community project benefiting citizens of Hattiesburg.

"One aspiration we have for our administration is to engage and cultivate a generation of young leaders who love Hattiesburg and want to leave it better than they found it,” said Barker. “Mayor’s Youth Council is a longstanding program that helps accomplish that vision, and we look forward to seeing this next class of students shape Hattiesburg for the better, both today and long into the future."

Below is a proposed schedule of the monthly meetings:

Orientation – Monday, February 26

Legislative Day – Wednesday, March 7

March Meeting – Monday, March 19

April Meeting – Monday, April 16

May Meeting – Monday, May 14

June Meeting – Monday, June 11

Program End/Luncheon with the Mayor – July – TBD

Interested applicants can access applications at www.hattiesburgms.com/myc. The applications must be turned into a guidance counselor, the Mayor's Office at the city hall, or submitted online.

Requirements:

Students must reside in the city limits of Hattiesburg Students must be enrolled at a local high school or in a home school program

All applications must be turned in on Friday, Feb. 16 by 5 p.m.

For more information, interested applicants can all 601-545-4501.