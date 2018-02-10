Applications available for Hattiesburg 2018 Mayor's Youth Council

The University of Southern Mississippi broke away from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte soon after halftime, limiting the 49ers to four points in a 10-minute, 6-second, span of the second half before rolling away to a 72-54 win.More >>
Cool rain on Saturday did not decrease the enthusiasm for hot chili during an annual event in downtown Laurel.More >>
Petal Mayor Hal Marx is remembering the fifth anniversary of an EF-4 tornado that hit that city. No one was killed in the storm, which struck on Feb. 10, 2013. It destroyed several homes and the Ace Hardware location. Marx said it took the city about two years to fully recover and he said it was able to do so because residents are committed to the area. "I think the key is people want to stay here in Petal, they want to rebuild, they have roots...More >>
