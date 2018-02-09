Highlights: Girls soccer playoffs

The Mississippi high school playoffs are heating as February inches along. The Northeast Jones girls advanced to the class 4A south state finals behind 8th-grader Kennedy Parish’s go-ahead penalty kick in the 78th minute.More >>
The Mississippi high school playoffs are heating as February inches along. The Northeast Jones girls advanced to the class 4A south state finals behind 8th-grader Kennedy Parish’s go-ahead penalty kick in the 78th minute.More >>
William Carey University erased a 19-point, second-half deficit to force overtime where the 17th-ranked Crusaders pulled off an 89-86 victory over 11th-ranked Dalton State College Thursday night at Clinton Gym.More >>
William Carey University erased a 19-point, second-half deficit to force overtime where the 17th-ranked Crusaders pulled off an 89-86 victory over 11th-ranked Dalton State College Thursday night at Clinton Gym.More >>
Parker Taylor can now drive her new, red motorized toy car outside with her older brother and sister. And it doesn't look like she will be slowing down any time soon.More >>
Parker Taylor can now drive her new, red motorized toy car outside with her older brother and sister. And it doesn't look like she will be slowing down any time soon.More >>