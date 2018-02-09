Highlights: Girls soccer playoffs

Northeast Jones girls soccer defeated Caledonia 2-1 in the class 4A playoffs. Courtesy: WDAM

The Mississippi high school playoffs are heating as February inches along.

The Northeast Jones girls advanced to the class 4A south state finals behind 8th-grader Kennedy Parish’s go-ahead penalty kick in the 78th minute.

The Lady Tigers defeated Caledonia 2-1 on Friday night and will face West Lauderdale (21-1-2) for a shot at the state championship.

Here are more soccer scores from around the Pine Belt:

Girls

Hattiesburg (3) West Jones (2)

Oak Grove (3) Ocean Springs (2) – OT

Sacred Heart (6) North Forrest (0)

Long Beach (3) Pearl River Central (0)

Boys

Sacred Heart (10) Wesson (1)

Long Beach (2) Pearl River Central (0)

Here’s the schedule for the remaining second round games on Saturday:

Boys

Northeast Jones at New Hope – 1 p.m.

West Jones at Forest Hill – 6 p.m.

Ocean Springs at Oak Grove – 3 p.m.

