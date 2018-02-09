Temple Baptist Church hosts Night to Shine

Temple Baptist Church hosted Night to Shine Friday night, which is a prom night for people with special needs.

According to organizers, over 200 people from across the Pine Belt participated in the event with over 400 volunteers.

Childrens' Director Kelli Brent at Temple Baptist said that each volunteer was required to go through training sessions on how to handle people with special needs.

"The Tim Tebow Foundation supports us through advice," Brent said. " There's manual tips on inviting people in the community with special needs and recruiting volunteers."

Each volunteer was assigned to a guest as a "buddy" to walk escort them through a red carpet surrounded by cheering volunteers and flashing cameras as an announcer announced their name.

At the end of the night, each honored guest was crowned with a crown or tiara by their buddy.

This is the fourth year the Tim Tebow Foundation has held the event with churches and volunteers across the world. Temple Baptist was one of five churches in the state chosen to be a host.

