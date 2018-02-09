Temple Baptist Church hosts Night to Shine

Temple Baptist Church hosted Night to Shine - a prom night for people with special needs. According to organizers, over 200 people from across the Pine Belt participated in the event with over 400 volunteers. Children's Director Kelli Brent at Temple Baptist says that each volunteer was required to go through training sessions on how to handle people with special needs. "The Tim Tebow Foundation supports us through advice," says Brent. " There's manual tip...More >>
The Mississippi high school playoffs are heating as February inches along. The Northeast Jones girls advanced to the class 4A south state finals behind 8th-grader Kennedy Parish’s go-ahead penalty kick in the 78th minute.More >>
William Carey University erased a 19-point, second-half deficit to force overtime where the 17th-ranked Crusaders pulled off an 89-86 victory over 11th-ranked Dalton State College Thursday night at Clinton Gym.More >>
