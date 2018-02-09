No. 17 Carey rallies to trip up No. 11 Dalton St. in OT, 89-86

William Carey University erased a 19-point, second-half deficit to force overtime where the 17th-ranked Crusaders pulled off an 89-86 victory over 11th-ranked Dalton State College Thursday night at Clinton Gym.

After being fouled on a 3-point field-goal attempt, senior guard Troy Salvant’s three free throws gave the Crusaders the lead for good in the extra period as Carey avenged a 10-point defeat to the Roadrunners on Jan. 11 in Dalton, Ga.

Carey (17-5, 11-3 Southern States Athletic Conference) won for the sixth time in last seven games while Dalton State (19-5, 11-2) saw a nine-game winning streak snapped.

Dalton appeared to have broken the game open late in the first half when a 17-4 run boosted the Roadrunners into a 48-32 halftime lead.

A 3-pointer by senior guard Mon’Darius Black pushed the lead to 19 points, 56-37, with 16:13 to play in the game.

But Cary dug in. A 16-3 run by the Crusaders over a 3:58 span pulled Carey back within 59-53 with 12:15 to play.

A 7-0 spurt by the Roadrunners put them ahead 66-53, but Dalton State would scored just 10 points over the final 10 minutes of regulation as the Carey knotted the score 76-76.

A basket by senior guard Jaylen Moore and a 3-pointer by senior guard Jamarri Johnson to start overtime lifted Carey into an 81-76 lead, but Dalton State chipped away, and a 3-pointer by senior guard Isaiah Box lifted the Roadrunners into their final lead of the game, 86-85.

But Salvant was fouled taking a long shot at the other end, and swished all three foul shots to give Carey the lead for good.

Both teams shot lights out from the free-throw line. Dalton State was perfect, making all 19 of its attempts, while the Crusaders knocked down 21-of-25 foul shots. Carey held a considerable rebounding advantage, grabbing 46 boards to the Roadrunners’ 30.

Six Crusaders scored at least 10 points, and two finished with double-doubles. Moore had 19 points and 11 rebounds and junior forward Brandon Sheppard had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior swingman Maurice Stephens had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals and junior forward Quinton Williams added 10 points. Salvant finished with 14 points and Johnson had 12.

Five Roadrunners were in double figures, led by senior forward Carnilious Simmons with 19 points. Box had 18 points, five assists and six steals and freshman forward Aaron Burress posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Reed Dungan added 12 points, four assists and three steals and senior guard Benat Hevia had 10 points and four steals.

Carey will honor its seniors Saturday prior to a 4 p.m. tipoff with Faulkner University.

