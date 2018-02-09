Museum of Mississippi History covers 15,000 years of state history

The Museum of Mississippi History has 11 galleries covering 15,000 years of history. Photo credit WDAM.

15,000 years of Magnolia State stories are told at the new Museum of Mississippi History in Jackson.

It has been open for eight weeks and has attracted about 65,000 visitors.

They've learned about the first Mississippians, the Civil War, the civil rights movement and a lot about South Mississippi.

"We're able to give visitors the context for the type of history here, the peoples that were here, the struggles, the promise and the peril and then, kind of finishing with our civil rights (exhibit) then leads you directly into the Civil Rights Museum.

The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum both opened back on Dec. 9.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.