Laurel woman arrested for using drugs while pregnant for second time

Jones County Sheriff's Investigators arrested a woman after she admitted using drugs while pregnant for a second time.

Investigators visited the home of Tiffney L. Dement, 33, of Laurel, on Feb. 8, 2018, to pick her up on an indictment. Dement was visibly pregnant and admitted to snorting meth and taking pills while acknowledging that she was pregnant, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Dept. press release.

Dement was not under a doctor's care, but said she was taking Flinstone vitamins and guessed she was around six months pregnant. She also admitted to being a member of the Simon City Royals gang, according to the release.

Dement was arrested and charged with felonious child abuse and her bond revoked. At the time of her arrest, she was out on bond for a 2016 arrest for felony child abuse and sale of a controlled substance after admitting to using drugs while pregnant.

