Soso man charged after violent 'peanut butter fight'

Deputies in Jones County worked a nutty domestic violence case involving peanut butter and a cane earlier this week, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
Deputies in Jones County worked a nutty domestic violence case involving peanut butter and a cane earlier this week, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
Jones County Sheriff's Investigators arrested a woman after she admitted using drugs while pregnant for a second time. Investigators visited the home of Tiffney L. Dement, 33, of Laurel, on Feb. 8, 2018, to pick her up on an indictment. Dement was visibly pregnant and admitted to snorting meth and taking pills while acknowledging that she was pregnant, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Dept. press release. Dement was not under a doctor's care, but...More >>
Jones County Sheriff's Investigators arrested a woman after she admitted using drugs while pregnant for a second time. Investigators visited the home of Tiffney L. Dement, 33, of Laurel, on Feb. 8, 2018, to pick her up on an indictment. Dement was visibly pregnant and admitted to snorting meth and taking pills while acknowledging that she was pregnant, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Dept. press release. Dement was not under a doctor's care, but...More >>
Jones County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after her newborn tested positive for cocaine. The sheriff's department received a law enforcement referral from Child Protective Services that said hospital records showed Dominique Nix had given birth on Sept. 7, 2017, and that she and the baby had tested positive for cocaine, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Dept. press release. A warrant was issued for Nix's arrest on a felonious child abuse charge, though law enf...More >>
Jones County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after her newborn tested positive for cocaine. The sheriff's department received a law enforcement referral from Child Protective Services that said hospital records showed Dominique Nix had given birth on Sept. 7, 2017, and that she and the baby had tested positive for cocaine, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Dept. press release. A warrant was issued for Nix's arrest on a felonious child abuse charge, though law enf...More >>
A man has been charged with murder after a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.More >>
A man has been charged with murder after a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.More >>