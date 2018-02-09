Soso man charged after violent 'peanut butter fight'

Deputies in Jones County worked a nutty domestic violence case involving peanut butter and a cane earlier this week, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.

Hodge said it all started when deputies responded to a disturbance call on Feedmill Road in Soso on Wednesday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman bleeding from the head.

Hodge said the woman told investigators James Michael Brewer, 42, hit her with a cane after a “peanut butter fight.” The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Brewer, of Soso, was arrested at the scene and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. Brewer was booked into the Jones County jail just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. His bond was set at $5,000.

