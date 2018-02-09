Hattiesburg kicks of Arbor Day symposium

The city of Hattiesburg plants itself into what leaders hope will grow into a yearly event to honor Arbor Day. The first ever Arbor Day Landscape Symposium kicked Friday morning at Parkway Heights church on Hardy Street. It's an all day event with speakers, vendors and specialists to give folks information on when, what and how to plant. While national Arbor Day is in April, city of Hattiesburg arborist Andy Parker says now is the best time to plant for the Hattiesburg area.

"This is a good time for us to come plant trees, regenerate the trees we've lost through storms and hurricanes and just the usual maintenance of trees dying," said Parker.

Hattiesburg has been designated a tree city for the last 25 years.

