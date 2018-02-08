Brooklyn residents hold meeting to discuss utility association - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Brooklyn residents hold meeting to discuss utility association

Around 30 plus residents gathered at the fire station in Brooklyn this Thursday evening to discuss issues they have been having with Brooklyn Utility Association.
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Around 30 plus residents gathered at the fire station in Brooklyn this Thursday evening to discuss issues they have been having with Brooklyn Utility Association.

The residents of the Brooklyn community in Forrest County want to petition the water association demanding that they reorganize. Residents say they have had too many inconsistencies in their water bills.

"For several months, I've tried to get the meters re-read at my house because my bill has been, actually they have charged me less than what my meter has said," resident Christine Moody said. "Then this month they actually read my meter, and I got a $200 water bill this month."

There are around 700 water meters in the association, including two schools in the area, Forrest County AHS and South Forrest Elementary.

The group has created a Facebook page called the Brooklyn Action Organization

