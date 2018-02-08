MS House bill would make it illegal to drive continuously in the - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

MS House bill would make it illegal to drive continuously in the left lane

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
House bill 80 was passed by the House on Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM. House bill 80 was passed by the House on Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.
JACKSON, MS (WDAM) -

A bill on its way to the Mississippi Senate might make driving on the highway a little less stressful by preventing slower traffic from lingering in the left lane. 

House Bill 80, passed by the House Wednesday, would make it illegal to drive for long periods of time in the left lane of a multi-lane roadway.

District 101 representative Brad Touchstone voted for it.  

"We've all come up on that before and understand how you're impeding traffic, it's a safety issue and also contributes to congestion," Touchstone said. 

The bill has exceptions for people using the left lane for passing or if the right lane is closed for construction or is unsafe. 

It also allows use of the left lane if you're preparing to exit the road. 

"We want something that makes sense," Touchstone said. "We don't want folks stopped for traveling in the left lane when it makes sense." 

District 44 senator John Polk agrees that the bill makes sense, and is looking forward to hashing out the details in the Senate.

But he does think its exceptions could cause some problems.   

"The concept is very good," Polk said. "The problem I think is going to be in enforcement, I think there are a lot of loopholes that'll be able to be used to where it will be hard to enforce it."

He added, "There are some issues here that I think if we're going to be serious about, we might want to talk about."

Fines for offenders would range from $5 to $50.

The bill passed by a vote of 87-27. 

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg murder suspect identified, considered armed and dangerous

    Hattiesburg murder suspect identified, considered armed and dangerous

    Thursday, February 8 2018 11:01 PM EST2018-02-09 04:01:22 GMT
    The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. (Photo source: WDAM)The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. (Photo source: WDAM)

    The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. Her identity has not been released.

    More >>

    The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. Her identity has not been released.

    More >>

  • ODU hands USM first home-court defeat, 68-63

    ODU hands USM first home-court defeat, 68-63

    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:56 PM EST2018-02-09 03:56:43 GMT
    The University of Southern Mississippi came into Thursday night’s Conference USA men’s basketball throwdown with Old Dominion University unbeaten in nine home games at Reed Green Coliseum. (Photo source: WDAM archive)The University of Southern Mississippi came into Thursday night’s Conference USA men’s basketball throwdown with Old Dominion University unbeaten in nine home games at Reed Green Coliseum. (Photo source: WDAM archive)
    The University of Southern Mississippi came into Thursday night’s Conference USA men’s basketball throwdown with Old Dominion University unbeaten in nine home games at Reed Green Coliseum. The Monarchs had not lost in five conference road games. Something had to give, and USM did in the final 15 minutes of the game. ODU erased an 11-point deficit with a 13-0 run over a 4:11 span of the second half, and after swapping leads four more times, finally seized the lead for go...More >>
    The University of Southern Mississippi came into Thursday night’s Conference USA men’s basketball throwdown with Old Dominion University unbeaten in nine home games at Reed Green Coliseum. The Monarchs had not lost in five conference road games. Something had to give, and USM did in the final 15 minutes of the game. ODU erased an 11-point deficit with a 13-0 run over a 4:11 span of the second half, and after swapping leads four more times, finally seized the lead for go...More >>

  • Brooklyn residents hold meeting to discuss utility association

    Brooklyn residents hold meeting to discuss utility association

    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:09 PM EST2018-02-09 03:09:08 GMT
    Around 30 plus residents gathered at the fire station in Brooklyn this Thursday evening to discuss issues they have been having with Brooklyn Utility Association. (Photo source: WDAM)Around 30 plus residents gathered at the fire station in Brooklyn this Thursday evening to discuss issues they have been having with Brooklyn Utility Association. (Photo source: WDAM)
    Around 30 plus residents gathered at the fire station in Brooklyn this Thursday evening to discuss issues they have been having with Brooklyn Utility Association. The residents of the Brooklyn community in Forrest County want to petition the water association demanding that they reorganize. Residents say they have had too many inconsistencies in their water bills. "For several months, I've tried to get the meters re-read at my house because my bill has been, actually ...More >>
    Around 30 plus residents gathered at the fire station in Brooklyn this Thursday evening to discuss issues they have been having with Brooklyn Utility Association. The residents of the Brooklyn community in Forrest County want to petition the water association demanding that they reorganize. Residents say they have had too many inconsistencies in their water bills. "For several months, I've tried to get the meters re-read at my house because my bill has been, actually ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly