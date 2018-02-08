MS House bill would make it illegal to drive continuously in the left lane

The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. Her identity has not been released.More >>
The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. Her identity has not been released.More >>
A bill on its way to the Mississippi Senate might make driving on the highway a little less stressful. it would keep slower traffic from lingering in the left lane. House Bill 80, passed by the House Wednesday, would make it illegal to drive for long periods of time in the left lane of a multi-lane roadway. District 101 representative Brad Touchstone voted for it. "We've all come up on that before and understand how you're impeding traffic, it's a safe...More >>
A bill on its way to the Mississippi Senate might make driving on the highway a little less stressful. it would keep slower traffic from lingering in the left lane. House Bill 80, passed by the House Wednesday, would make it illegal to drive for long periods of time in the left lane of a multi-lane roadway. District 101 representative Brad Touchstone voted for it. "We've all come up on that before and understand how you're impeding traffic, it's a safe...More >>