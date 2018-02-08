Woman shot in Hattiesburg has died - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Woman shot in Hattiesburg has died

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. Her identity has not been released.

Hattiesburg police are investigating the scene on Unetta Street. Officials say the shooting happened around 3 p.m.

According to police, the woman was taken to an area hospital in an ambulance to be treated for at least one gunshot wound. We received word just after 4:40 p.m. that she was dead.

No suspect is in custody at this time, according to Hattiesburg Police Assistant Chief Peggy Sealy. 

If you have any information, contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867. 

