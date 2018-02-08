Woman shot in Hattiesburg has died

The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hattiesburg police are investigating the scene on Unetta Street. (Photo source: WDAM)

The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. Her identity has not been released.

Hattiesburg police are investigating the scene on Unetta Street. Officials say the shooting happened around 3 p.m.

#breaking: Per Forrest County Coroners office, the victim in the shooting on Unetta Street has died from her injuries. pic.twitter.com/8lupz5ONWS — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) February 8, 2018

According to police, the woman was taken to an area hospital in an ambulance to be treated for at least one gunshot wound. We received word just after 4:40 p.m. that she was dead.

No suspect is in custody at this time, according to Hattiesburg Police Assistant Chief Peggy Sealy.

If you have any information, contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

