Second suspect charged in Hub City murder investigation

The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hattiesburg police are investigating the scene on Unetta Street. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hattiesburg police have charged a second suspect in the city’s first murder investigation of 2018.

Officials confirmed Monday that Torriana Wesley, 21, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Wesley was booked into the Forrest County jail on Friday.

John Erskin Roberts Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Jamie Pittman. Roberts was arrested Friday on East 3rd Street.

According to HPD, Wesley claimed to be Roberts’ girlfriend.

Pittman was shot at least once on Unetta Street during an altercation Feb. 8, police said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

“During the altercation, Roberts discharged a weapon striking one person, which later passed away at a local hospital,” Hattiesburg police Capt. Branden McLemore said.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, Pittman's body was sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

If you have any information, contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

