Bonds set for suspects in Hattiesburg murder investigation - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Bonds set for suspects in Hattiesburg murder investigation

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
John Erskin Roberts Jr. (Photo source: HPD) John Erskin Roberts Jr. (Photo source: HPD)
Hattiesburg police are investigating the scene on Unetta Street. (Photo source: WDAM) Hattiesburg police are investigating the scene on Unetta Street. (Photo source: WDAM)
The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. (Photo source: WDAM) The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. (Photo source: WDAM)
Torriana Wesley (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department) Torriana Wesley (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Bonds have been set for two suspects charged in Hattiesburg’s first murder investigation of 2018.

John Erskin Roberts Jr. and Torriana Wesley appeared in court for bond hearings Tuesday morning. Roberts’ bond was set at $300,000. Wesley’s bond was set at $75,000.

Roberts, 31, is charged with murder, and Wesley is charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Jamie Pittman.

Both suspects remain behind bars at the Forrest County Jail.

According to Hattiesburg police, Pittman was shot at least once on Unetta Street during an altercation Feb. 8. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

“During the altercation, Roberts discharged a weapon striking one person, which later passed away at a local hospital,” Hattiesburg police Capt. Branden McLemore said.

Police said Wesley, 21, claimed to be Roberts’ girlfriend.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, Pittman's body was sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

If you have any information, contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867. 

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM president concerned over possibility of MS gun bill

    USM president concerned over possibility of MS gun bill

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:08 PM EST2018-02-13 23:08:36 GMT
    Source: WDAM.Source: WDAM.

    The debate over who can carry a gun in Mississippi and where continues in Jackson. Some university officials and security experts are concerned over the impact of one proposed bill.

    More >>

    The debate over who can carry a gun in Mississippi and where continues in Jackson. Some university officials and security experts are concerned over the impact of one proposed bill.

    More >>

  • NCS4 hosts Athletics, After-School Activities Safety and Security Summit

    NCS4 hosts Athletics, After-School Activities Safety and Security Summit

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 4:59 PM EST2018-02-13 21:59:41 GMT
    The National Interscholastic Athletics and After-School Activities Safety and Security Summit will go through Thursday at USM. (Photo Source: WDAM.)The National Interscholastic Athletics and After-School Activities Safety and Security Summit will go through Thursday at USM. (Photo Source: WDAM.)

    Keeping students, faculty and staff safe after school hours is the focus for the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety & Security this week. Over 60 interscholastic athletic officials from across the country are meeting at The University of Southern Mississippi  to share ideas and explore new methods for safety and security during NCS4's fourth annual summit.   "Each year, we bring the top-thought leaders in the country to look at all the curr...

    More >>

    Keeping students, faculty and staff safe after school hours is the focus for the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety & Security this week. Over 60 interscholastic athletic officials from across the country are meeting at The University of Southern Mississippi  to share ideas and explore new methods for safety and security during NCS4's fourth annual summit.   "Each year, we bring the top-thought leaders in the country to look at all the curr...

    More >>

  • Burglary suspects sought in Perry County

    Burglary suspects sought in Perry County

    •   
Powered by Frankly