Bonds set for suspects in Hattiesburg murder investigation

The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hattiesburg police are investigating the scene on Unetta Street. (Photo source: WDAM)

Bonds have been set for two suspects charged in Hattiesburg’s first murder investigation of 2018.

John Erskin Roberts Jr. and Torriana Wesley appeared in court for bond hearings Tuesday morning. Roberts’ bond was set at $300,000. Wesley’s bond was set at $75,000.

Roberts, 31, is charged with murder, and Wesley is charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Jamie Pittman.

Both suspects remain behind bars at the Forrest County Jail.

According to Hattiesburg police, Pittman was shot at least once on Unetta Street during an altercation Feb. 8. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

“During the altercation, Roberts discharged a weapon striking one person, which later passed away at a local hospital,” Hattiesburg police Capt. Branden McLemore said.

Police said Wesley, 21, claimed to be Roberts’ girlfriend.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, Pittman's body was sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

If you have any information, contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

