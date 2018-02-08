'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect now in custody

The Forrest County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman who was shot Thursday afternoon in Hattiesburg has died. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hattiesburg police are investigating the scene on Unetta Street. (Photo source: WDAM)

John Erskins Roberts Jr. is wanted on a first degree murder charge and is believed to be armed and dangerous. (Photo source: HPD)

The suspect wanted in Hattiesburg’s first murder investigation of 2018 is now in custody.

Hattiesburg police said John Erskins Roberts Jr. was arrested Friday outside a home on East 3rd Street near the intersection of Main Street.

“Detectives were following a lead and observed someone who matched Roberts’ description outside the home. They moved in on the suspect and took him into custody without incident,” said Capt. Branden McLemore.

#breaking: Murder suspect, John Erskins Roberts Jr. has been taken into custody. He was just arrested at East 3rd and Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg per HPD. pic.twitter.com/mggnYpbxkG — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) February 9, 2018

Roberts is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Jamie Pittman.

Pittman was shot at least once on Unetta Street during an altercation Thursday, police said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

“During the altercation, Roberts discharged a weapon striking one person, which later passed away at a local hospital,” McLemore said.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, Pittman's body will be sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

If you have any information, contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.