London cyclists pass through Jones County on way to Mardi Gras

They travel on a custom-made German bike for two because of a disability Rowe has that restricts movement in his legs. (Photo source: WDAM)

A pair of adventurous travelers from London, England passed through Jones County today on a journey that’s taking them across the southeastern United States from Atlanta all the way to New Orleans on a custom-made bicycle. (Photo source: WDAM)

A pair of adventurous travelers from London, England passed through Jones County today on a journey that’s taking them across the southeastern United States from Atlanta all the way to New Orleans on a custom-made bicycle built for two.

The pair, Leroy Rowe and Chris Lovitt, said it's a great way to take in the scenery and experience southern hospitality firsthand while enjoying the rich southern cuisine, which gives them fuel in the form of calories to burn for the trip.

"The drivers on the roads have been so friendly and we get so much space," Lovitt said. "A lot of the time you find that people get too close to you, but every single day we have just had some amazingly courteous drivers.”

The two are able to travel on the back roads and highways for about 60 miles a day. The duo have taken similar trips in the past but this has been a “once in a lifetime” trip.

“Having lived in London for all of our lives, we really wanted to go see New Orleans and it’s unique culture and party at Mardi Gras," Lovitt said.

They travel on a custom-made German bike for two because of a disability Rowe has that restricts movement in his legs.

“The bike, we’ve had it custom made, because I have a disability which I have had since I was one and a half years old," Rowe said.

Their next stop will be in Wiggins, then Gulfport and then on to New Orleans to take in the Mardi Gras festivities. And of course more of our southern cuisine.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.