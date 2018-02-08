Woman wanted for forged checks in Hattiesburg, Gulf Coast area

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and the Hattiesburg Police Department are searching for a woman wanted for using forged checks in the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Hattiesburg areas. (Photo source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and the Hattiesburg Police Department are searching for a woman wanted for using forged checks in the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Hattiesburg areas.

The checks were stolen during several vehicle burglaries on the Gulf Coast, according to a Facebook post from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, which was shared by HPD.

The woman is known to be driving a light colored Nissan Murano and a white Jeep, according to the post.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or submit a tip to their website at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Your tip will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a $1,000 cash if the tip leads to a felony arrest.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.