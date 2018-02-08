Business leaders learn how to respond in active shooter situations

Active shooter events are the nation's number one domestic terrorism threat, according to the FBI. (Photo source: WDAM)

Active shooter events are the nation's number one domestic terrorism threat, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Thursday, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and the Jones County Sheriff's Department hosted a "Lunch and Learn" educational seminar and networking event. Part of the discussion was how to respond in a potential active shooter situation.

Featured speaker Chris Grollnek spoke to the crowd about ways businesses should be prepared by working with law enforcement to train employees on how to react in extreme situations.

