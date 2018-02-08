Man charged with murder in Walthall Co. shooting

A man has been charged with murder after a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

JC James Jr., 51, has been charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Walthall County Sheriff Dept., officers received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 05 North Patten Rd. in Sandy Hook, Mississippi.

The victim was identified as Lejill Lewis. Lewis was transported to Walthall General Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The victim's body has sent to the Misssissippi Medical Examiner in Jackson for an autopsy.