Consider This: MS needs a more experienced workforce

Consider this…The legislature needs to work together this session to make it happen, and push Mississippi to have a more experienced workforce as a whole. (Photo source: WDAM)

A recent study by The Secretary of State’s Office revealed a common hurdle to starting a business, investing and expanding operations in Mississippi. The challenge: an experienced workforce.

“We need more jobs, higher wages, and greater opportunities for all Mississippians, but the message businesses are sending us is clear," said Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann. "We will fail to accomplish these goals if we do not have an educated workforce.”

About 75 percent of business leaders find it moderately to significantly difficult to find an educated workforce, and about 45 percent of current businesses said they would expand in Mississippi if it had an educated workforce.

More than 45 percent of businesses require employees to hold a two-year degree or higher. Over the past few years, there have been several bills proposed that would provide free tuition to community colleges for certain degrees, but nothing has become official. If it does, it will have a significant impact on business growth in the state.

If that happens, many businesses need to look at education development for employees to further educate their workforce.

Consider this…The legislature needs to work together this session to make it happen, and push Mississippi to have a more experienced workforce as a whole.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.