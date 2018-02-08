National Pizza Day 2018: Fun Facts and Deals - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

National Pizza Day 2018: Fun Facts and Deals

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
Friday is Feb. 9, and that means it's National Pizza Day!  (Image source: WDAM) Friday is Feb. 9, and that means it's National Pizza Day!  (Image source: WDAM)
Friday is Feb. 9, and that means it's National Pizza Day! 

Here are a few facts about pizza:

  • The average pizzeria uses about 55 pizza boxes every day. 
  • Each person in America eats about 46 slices of pizza a year.
  • Approximately 3 billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year.
  • The largest pizza ever made was made in Johannesburg, South Africa at the Norwood Pick 'n Pay Hypermarket. It weighed 26,883 pounds.
  • 93 percent of Americans eat pizza at least once a month.

Check out these latest deals from your favorite pizza restaurants:

Papa John's: Save 40 percent off an online order with the coupon code "40PIZZA"

Little Caesars: Get extra pepperoni and cheese for $1 when you upgrade to Little Caesars "Extramostbestest" at your participating store.

Baskin-Robbins: You can try FREE samples of the new Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Domino's: Choose any two pizzas or more for $5.99 each.

Cicis: All you can eat pizza, pasta, salad and desserts for $5.99. (Kids: $4.75)

