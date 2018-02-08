National Pizza Day 2018: Fun Facts and Deals

Friday is Feb. 9, and that means it's National Pizza Day! (Image source: WDAM)

Friday is Feb. 9, and that means it's National Pizza Day!

Here are a few facts about pizza:

The average pizzeria uses about 55 pizza boxes every day.

Each person in America eats about 46 slices of pizza a year.

Approximately 3 billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year.

The largest pizza ever made was made in Johannesburg, South Africa at the Norwood Pick 'n Pay Hypermarket. It weighed 26,883 pounds.

93 percent of Americans eat pizza at least once a month.

Check out these latest deals from your favorite pizza restaurants:

Papa John's: Save 40 percent off an online order with the coupon code "40PIZZA"

Little Caesars: Get extra pepperoni and cheese for $1 when you upgrade to Little Caesars "Extramostbestest" at your participating store.

Baskin-Robbins: You can try FREE samples of the new Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Domino's: Choose any two pizzas or more for $5.99 each.

Cicis: All you can eat pizza, pasta, salad and desserts for $5.99. (Kids: $4.75)

