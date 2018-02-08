OSHA slams company over lift station deaths in Petal

Terry West and his son, Gage, died while working on a lift station in Petal June 13, 2017. (Photo source: WDAM)

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration slammed a Richland business with nine serious violations and fines after two men were killed last summer in Petal.

Terry West, 45, and his 20-year-old son, Gage, were acting as contractors for Scoggins Welding and Machine Shop while working on a sewer lift station on West 7th Street when they were killed June 13, 2017.

The father and son were about 15 feet deep in the lift station when the trouble started.

According to OSHA's investigative summary, the son was overcome by hydrogen sulfide gas and became unconscious. As his father tried to get him out, the father fell, resulting in blunt force trauma.

The machine shop was ordered to pay $27,660 in fines.

