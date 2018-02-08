Caerus Mardi Gras Parade canceled over weather concerns

Caerus organizers have decided to cancel the parade over weather concerns. (Photo source: Facebook/City of Hattiesburg)

If you had plans to attend the Caerus Mardi Gras Parade in Hattiesburg this weekend, your plans just changed.

The city just announced organizers have decided to cancel the parade over weather concerns. According to the city, the parade will not be rescheduled.

