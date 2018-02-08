Jefferson Davis safety Malik Shorts signs with Southern Miss

Jefferson Davis County product Malik Shorts joins the large group of Bassfield talent to sign a football scholarship with Southern Miss.

Shorts inked with the Golden Eagles on Wednesday’s National Signing Day, joining USM’s 23-man 2018 class.

“I’m so excited about this feeling,” Shorts said. “I’ve been waiting on it since the season began. People asked me, even before I committed, where am I going to go, if Southern Miss is the option? Now that I made my decision and signed that paper, it feels great to be a Golden Eagle.”

The defensive back recently helped the Jaguars win the class 3A state championship in the school’s inaugural year. Shorts continues the Bassfield to Hattiesburg pipeline that has built up steam over the past few years.

In 2017, five former Yellowjackets – Jomez Applewhite, Cornell Armstrong, Curtis Mikell, Racheem Boothe and T’Rod Daniels – suited up for Southern Miss. Shorts will help represent Bassfield alongside Boothe and Daniels in 2018.

“They showed me a good time around Southern Miss and they played a good part in [my decision],” Shorts said. “But mostly it was coach [Jay] Hopson and how he interacts with his players. How he showed me around and how he showed love to me. That’s basically what it was.”

