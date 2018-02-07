Three arrested for January burglary of Vossburg Community home - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Three arrested for January burglary of Vossburg Community home

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Larry Huffman Jr., 43, Amos Phillip Huffman, 45, and Joshua Austin Sullivan, 44, are accused of taking two vehicles, a motorcycle, a scooter and several firearms. (Photo source: Jasper County Sheriff's office) Larry Huffman Jr., 43, Amos Phillip Huffman, 45, and Joshua Austin Sullivan, 44, are accused of taking two vehicles, a motorcycle, a scooter and several firearms. (Photo source: Jasper County Sheriff's office)
JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Three men have been arrested in Jasper County in connection with a burglary of a home in the Vossburg Community on Jan. 28.    

Larry Huffman Jr., 43, Amos Phillip Huffman, 45, and Joshua Austin Sullivan, 44, are accused of taking two vehicles, a motorcycle, a scooter and several firearms. 

The men were arrested after one of the stolen vehicles turned up for sale on Facebook from a salvage yard in Laurel. 

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly