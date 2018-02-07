Three arrested for January burglary of Vossburg Community home

Larry Huffman Jr., 43, Amos Phillip Huffman, 45, and Joshua Austin Sullivan, 44, are accused of taking two vehicles, a motorcycle, a scooter and several firearms. (Photo source: Jasper County Sheriff's office)

Three men have been arrested in Jasper County in connection with a burglary of a home in the Vossburg Community on Jan. 28.

Larry Huffman Jr., 43, Amos Phillip Huffman, 45, and Joshua Austin Sullivan, 44, are accused of taking two vehicles, a motorcycle, a scooter and several firearms.

The men were arrested after one of the stolen vehicles turned up for sale on Facebook from a salvage yard in Laurel.

