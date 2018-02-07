Jasper Co. authorities searching for Heidelberg man

Alvin Cornelius Wilson, 28, is a convicted sex offender and wanted on a bench warrant. (Photo source: Jasper County Sheriff's office)

Jasper County authorities are searching for a man on a bench warrant.

Alvin Cornelius Wilson, 28, is a convicted sex offender.

His last known address was 1024 County Road 6 in Heidelberg.

No other details were provided about why he is wanted.

If you have any information about Wilson, call the Jasper County Sheriff's Department at 601-764-2588.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.