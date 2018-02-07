WCU, Comcast launch Xfinity On Campus

Students who live on campus at William Carey University have a new way to watch TV on-the-go.

The university and Comcast have just launched Xfinity On Campus.

It allows students to use their mobile devices to watch live TV.

The service is included with room and board for those in on-campus housing.

"It includes over 90 channels that they'll have access to, so they can watch live television anywhere on campus," said Alex Horwitz, vice-president of public relations for Comcast. "(It includes) 20 hours of pre-recorded content that they can take with them so as long as they live on campus, and they've got an I-phone or an I-pad or a lap top or whatever they want to use, they can go anywhere and watch it at their convenience."

The University of Southern Mississippi is the only other school in the state providing this service for students.

