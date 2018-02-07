Woman facing charges after drive-by shooting in Laurel

One woman is facing several charges after a reported drive-by shooting in Laurel.

Laurel Police Department Capt. Tommy Cox said officers received a call of shots fired at the South Park Village apartments around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported a woman had fired several shots toward them from an orange vehicle.

No injuries were reported and nothing was hit by the gunfire, Cox said.

According to police, Mariah Ratcliff, 20, was located at the scene with two stolen firearms. Ratcliff was arrested and charged with drive-by shooting and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Ratcliff made her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday morning. Her bond was set at $50,000.

