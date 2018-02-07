USM football signs 6 Wednesday morning

The University of Southern Mississippi defense may have gotten some future help early Wednesday morning.

By 10:15 a.m., the Golden Eagles had signed six additions for the Class of 2018, including a quartet of defensive standouts.

Iowa Western Community College safety Ky’el Hemby was the first to submit his signed letter-of-intent. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Hemby was a second-team junior college All-American after finishing with 81 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups.

Hemby, who will have three years eligibility at USM, was standout at John Carroll High School near Baltimore, Md., collecting 193 tackles, six interceptions and four fumble recoveries during his junior and senior years. He was named first-team All-State after his junior season.

T.J. Harvey, a deep snapper from Columbus (Ga.) Shaw High School, was the next player in. The 6-0, 210-pound Harvey was considered among the top three schoolboy snappers in Georgia. He originally had signed with USM in December and then resigned Wednesday.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M defensive lineman Nick Dawson was a late addition to the commitment list. The 6-4, 270-pound Dawson was a three-star prospect at outside linebacker out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Ga., before bulking up and sliding inside.

Dawson, who spent his freshman season at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, had 27 tackles (13 solo) for NEO in 2017, including 6 ½ sacks.

The fourth player to sign was one of the most highly-sought, high school recruits in Mississippi, Meridian High School defensive end Deuntra Hyman.

Ranked as high as the state’s seventh-rated prep prospect, the 6-4, 235-pound Hyman was a two-year football terror for Wildcats’ opponents. As a senior, Hyman finished with 83 tackles, including 10 sacks. As a junior, he had 63 tackles, including 22 tackles for loss with 19 sacks.

Trivenskey Mosley, a 5-11, 195-pound running back from Shreveport (La.) Woodlawn High School, was the first offensive player to sign Wednesday.

Trivenskey, a three-star recruit, was named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Class 4A All-State team after rushing for 2,473 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior. He also had 19 catches for 222 yards and a score and returned four kickoffs for touchdowns.

Shannon “Junior” Carswell, a 6-5, 290-pound defensive lineman from Freeport (Fla.) Senior High School, became the fourth defender to sign early Wednesday.

Carswell, a three-star recruit who had committed to USM last fall but didn’t sign in the early period, was named to the Northwest Florida Daily News’ first team as well as “Small School All-Area Team” after notching 84 tackles, including three sacks, as a senior. Also forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and blocked four kicks.

As a junior, Carswell had 37 tackles, including two sacks.

USM, which signed 16 players during the December early signing period, was expected to add another six to nine players Wednesday.

USM football signees (6)

Wednesday

(Through 10:15 a.m.)

Name, Position, Height, Weight, School(s) (Hometown)

Shannon “Junior” Carswell, DL, 6-5, 290, Freeport (Fla.) Senior HS (Ponce De Leon, Fla.)

Nick Dawson, DL, 6-4, 270, N.E. Okla. A&M/Hutchinson (Kan.) CC/McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy (Rex, Ga.)

T.J. Harvey, DS, 6-0, 210, Columbus (Ga.) Shaw HS (Columbus, Ga.)

Ky’el Hemby, DB, 6-1, 205, Iowa Western Community College/Bel Air (Md.) John Carroll HS (Abingdon. Md.)

Deuntra Hyman, DE, 6-4, 235, Meridian HS (Meridian)

Trivenskey Mosley, RB, 5-11, 195, Shreveport (La.) Woodlawn HS (Shreveport, La.)

