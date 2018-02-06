USM professor researching lives of Confederate pensioners at Beauvoir

Susannah Ural, a professor of history at USM, speaks to the South Mississippi Genealogical & Historical Society Tuesday night. Photo credit WDAM.

A University of Southern Mississippi professor of history is reaching out to a local genealogical group for help in researching the Beauvoir home on the Gulf Coast.

Susannah Ural, co-director of the Dale Center for the Study of War and Society, is studying a 50-year period when Beauvoir was the Jefferson Davis Soldiers' Home.

That was a residence for Confederate pensioners from 1903-1957.

Tuesday night, she spoke at Hattiesburg's Genealogy Library to the South Mississippi Genealogical and Historical Society.

"In some ways, I think it's going to help (SMGHS) with interest in a different way, a different approach," said Ural. "For me, it's also a tremendous help, because I've hit a wall trying to track down information on some of the individuals in the project and so, I'm counting on them to help me, too."

Ural's presentation was titled, "The Beauvoir Veteran Project: A Case Study of Mississippi's Confederate Home."

Ural said widows and veterans' wives also lived at Beauvoir during its time as a veterans home.

