Laurel mayor gives State of the City address

Magee took center stage addressing residents in the City of Laurel during his State of the City address. (Photo source: WDAM)

Tuesday night Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee gave his State of the City address during the scheduled city council meeting.

Jessica Bowman talked to him about what's happening in the city and what residents can expect in the next year.

"I enjoyed it. It was well presented and I enjoyed what he said," longtime resident Marva Posey said.

Magee took center stage addressing residents in the City of Laurel during his State of the City address. He pointed out many positive notes to look back on for the city, such as its A+ bond rating and the city generating more than $1 million on tourism taxes, which is a 2.9 percent increase from the previous year. Also noted was the work accomplished by the city works department, including pothole repairs and road construction improvements.

"The only thing I disagreed with was about the water," Posey said.

Posey isn't happy to know a 3 percent water and sewer rate increase could be coming in March if approved by the board.

"We are having problems with water here in Laurel," Posey said. "There is so much flooding and everything, then talking about upping the water bill. I disagree with him because there are a lot of people that are low income and they just can't meet that."

"We are going to propose that 3 percent," Magee said. "It usually comes out to be around 50, 60 cents, so not bad. The MML, who we go to for trainings, recommends doing small increases so you don't have to do a 10% or 26% as I mentioned in the address."

Overall, Magee said positive work continues to thrive throughout the city and it will only continue to improve.

"Looking forward to complete some of the things we have on the table like 5th Avenue and 13th Avenue, completing Sportsplex, completing the dog park and completing the Central Avenue roundabout," Magee said.

"All of the other things for the improvements I really agree with, and I like what he said about that," Posey said. "I think the city is doing great."

There are 52 sworn officers protecting the City of Laurel and there were 2 homicides to report for the previous year.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.