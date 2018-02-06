Hattiesburg kicks off Black History Month with 'Celebration of Soul Food'

People line up for tasty dishes during the 12th annual "Celebration of Soul Food" at the Historic Train Depot. Photo credit WDAM.

Hattiesburg began its celebration of Black HIstory Month in a tasty way Tuesday night.

Dozens of people attended the the 12th annual "Celebration of Soul Food" at the Historic Train Depot.

Local residents brought their favorite dinner items to share with others, while they listened to live music.

Jackson freelance writer Brinda Willis also spoke about why all the delicious dishes are called Soul Food.

"We use soul food for healing, for bonding with each other," said Willis, who writes for both the Jackson Advocate and the Jackson Free Press. "Soul food has become our way of taking care of each other. When you're sick, you want some of grandma's chicken soup, when you go to Christmas, you want some of that sweet potato pie that she makes."

The event was the first of about two dozen events the city is sponsoring or co-sponsoring during Black History Month.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.