Former USM receiver headed to NFL Scouting Combine

After one of the more productive receiving seasons in University of Southern Mississippi history, Korey Robertson decided to forego his senior season as a Golden Eagle and declare himself eligible for the 2018 National Football League draft.

Come the end of the month, Robertson will have the opportunity to display his talents before the NFL personnel men, coaches and administrators responsible for making draft decisions.

The NFL announced Tuesday afternoon that Robertson was among 336 players issued an invitation to the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine to be held Feb. 27-March 5 in Indianapolis.

Robertson was one of 92 underclassmen invited to the annual event that puts the players through a bevy of drills, physicals and interviews.

Robertson became the first Golden Eagle underclassman to declare for the NFL draft since former defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches declared after his junior season in 2014 and was taken in the sixth round by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 draft.

This past fall, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Robertson became just the sixth USM player to record a 1,000-yard receiving season.

A first-team All-Conference USA selection, Robertson finished with 76 catches for 1,106 yards and 12 touchdowns. The catches ranks second on USM’s single-season chart, the touchdowns tied for third and the yardage fifth.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.