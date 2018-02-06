Appeals court ruling keeps habitual offender behind bars

A man who pleaded guilty to armed robbery in Forrest County in 1986 will remain behind bars after a decision handed down by the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Jerold Wayne Smith, 70, has been in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections since 1985.

In 1986, Smith pleaded guilty to armed robbery in Forrest County. He was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison for the robbery consecutively to a prior life sentence in Harrison County for possession of a controlled substance.

Last year, Smith filed a petition for post-conviction relief, claiming his 15-year sentence had expired.

The appeals court denied the petition, saying Smith could not argue his sentence had expired because of the previous life sentence.

According to MDOC, Smith is being housed at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Lucedale.

