Lady Eagles win 3rd consecutive game

The focus has been on social media this week after a video of a sexual assault involving a minor went viral on Facebook. The suspect at the center of the video has been arrested, but Police want to make sure people are aware of the laws surrounding sharing illegal content.More >>
The focus has been on social media this week after a video of a sexual assault involving a minor went viral on Facebook. The suspect at the center of the video has been arrested, but Police want to make sure people are aware of the laws surrounding sharing illegal content.More >>
Monday's stock market drop left some people in the Pine Belt wondering what will happen with their 401(k) retirement accounts. Mehdi Barati, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Southern Mississippi, said the important thing is to not panic. “It’s too early to say anything because the market just crashed," Barati said. "It goes down, it goes up and it’s too early to say anything about it or what will happen to ...More >>
Monday's stock market drop left some people in the Pine Belt wondering what will happen with their 401(k) retirement accounts. Mehdi Barati, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Southern Mississippi, said the important thing is to not panic. “It’s too early to say anything because the market just crashed," Barati said. "It goes down, it goes up and it’s too early to say anything about it or what will happen to ...More >>
The City of Hattiesburg is the first municipality in Mississippi to take a stand against major pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic.More >>
The City of Hattiesburg is the first municipality in Mississippi to take a stand against major pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic.More >>
U.S. Senators Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker are fighting to keep community health centers in Mississippi afloat.More >>
U.S. Senators Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker are fighting to keep community health centers in Mississippi afloat.More >>