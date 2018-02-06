City of Hattiesburg to file suit against drug companies over opioid epidemic

The City of Hattiesburg is the first municipality in Mississippi to take a stand against major pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic.

Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution authorizing the city to contract a team of attorneys to file a lawsuit against drug manufacturers and wholesale distributors. According to the city, the companies in question control 85% of the market for prescription opioids and profited from the opioid epidemic.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least two opioid prescriptions were dispensed for every man, woman and child in Forrest County during 2016. Opioid abuse is the leading cause of death for those under 50, and researchers estimate the total economic burden of the prescription opioid epidemic at $78.5 billion.

The city will be in contract with McHugh Fuller Law Group, PLLC, to pursue "all civil remedies against those in the chain and distribution of prescription opiates responsible for the opioid epidemic which is plaguing the City of Hattiesburg."

Officials said no taxpayer dollars will be used. If the litigation is successful, attorneys will be paid with funds that come out of the lawsuit.

Mayor Toby Barker said if litigation is successful, funds awarded to the city will be used to employ strategies and interventions to curb abuse through research-based education and programming.