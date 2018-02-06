USM football to wrap up 2018 signing class

University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson sounded pleased in December with the Golden Eagles’ recruiting efforts during the shakedown cruise of the newly-minted early signing period.

Wednesday, Hopson and his staff are expected to put the finishing touches on USM’s 2018 signing class.

According to 24/7sports.com, at least six more players are expected to sign letters-of-intent Wednesday with the Golden Eagles, adding to the 16-man class that signed in late December.

Three players have been long-time commitments who did not sign during the early period: Hattiesburg High School linebacker Will Robinson; Jefferson County High School defensive back Malik Shorts; and Freeport, FL High School defensive lineman Shannon Carswell.

Three more players announced commitments after the early signing period, including Meridian High School defensive end Deuntra Hyman, Shreveport, LA Woodlawn High School running back Trivenskey Mosley and Iowa Western Community College defensive back Ky’el Hembey.

NCAA guidelines allow a program to sign and count a maximum of 25 players in any one signing class, so USM appears to have another three scholarships available for the 2018 class.

2018 SOUTHERN MISS FOOTBALL

DECEMBER SIGNING CLASS (16)

Name, Position, Height, Weight, School(s) (Hometown)

Jack Abraham, QB, 6-1, 210, Northwest MS CC/Louisiana Tech/Oxford

Curry Benn, CB, 6-0, 170, Landry-Walker HS (New Orleans)

Trace Clopton, C, 6-2, 292, Brookhaven HS (Brookhaven)

Ethan Edmondson, DE, 6-3, 246, Scottsboro, AL HS/Scottsboro, AL.

Ty’Ree Evans, OLB, 6-2, 210, East MS Community College/Wayne County HS (Waynesboro)

Von’Darius Freeman, DT, 6-3, 320, Southwest MS Community College/Ville Platte HS (Ville Platte, LA)

Nicario Harper, DB, 6-1, 180, Atlanta Carver HS (Atlanta)

DeMichael Harris, WR, 5-10, 175, Hinds Community College/St. Aloysius HS (Vicksburg)

Freddie Hartz, LB, 6-1, 237, Morton HS (Morton)

Tairek Johnson, OT, 6-4, 300, Northeast MS Community College/Corinth HS (Corinth)

Jemaurian Jones, CB, 6-1, 170, Brookhaven HS (Brookhaven)

Kameron King, OG, 6-2, 275, Marshall (Texas) HS (Marshall, TX)

Hayes Maples, ILB, 6-2, 220, Oak Grove HS (Hattiesburg)

Neil McLaurin, WR, 6-2, 195, Southwest MS Community College/West Jones HS (Laurel)

Tate Whatley, QB, 6-1, 190, Lakeland (FL) Christian School (Lakeland, FL)

Travion Williams, CB, 5-11, 170 East MS Community College/Charleston HS (Charleston)

COMMITMENTS (6)

Name, Position, Height, Weight, School(s) (Hometown)

Ky’el Hembey, DB, 6-1, 205, Iowa Western Community College/John Carroll HS (Abingdon, MD)

Deuntra Hyman, DE, 6-3, 230, Meridian HS (Meridian)

Shannon Carswell, DL, 6-4, 285, Freeport (FL) Senior HS (Freeport, FL)

Trivenskey Mosley, RB, 5-10, 187, Shreveport (LA) Woodlawn HS (Shreveport, LA)

William Robinson, OLB, 6-3, 210, Hattiesburg HS (Hattiesburg)

Malik Shorts, DB, 5-11, 180, Jefferson Davis County HS (Bassfield)

