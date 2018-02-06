Hattiesburg makes key hires for Parks and Recreation

The City of Hattiesburg announced the key post assignments for Parks and Recreation Tuesday.

John McLemore was named as general manager of parks and ballfields. McLemore has worked for the city for nearly 30 years, and has worked his way up through multiple departments within the city. McLemore started out as a custodian for the city, and prior to this promotion he served as a division manager in Parks and Recreation.

Chis McGee was named general manger of programming. McGee brings experience to the table having worked with the Department of Recreational Sports at The University of Southern Mississippi. Mayor Toby Barker says things like this will broaden the department's perspective.

“I believe by creating more robust and quality programming options within the Parks and Recreation Department, we can grow and cultivate a generation of citizens who appreciate Hattiesburg’s diversity and quality of life,” said Barker. "Chris McGee shares that vision, and I know he will be the leader and mentor we need to turn that vision into reality."

Kristen Nooe was named as the innovative programs coordinator. Parks and Recreation Director Ronnie Perkins feels that Nooe excels at programming social recreation that reaches the millennial audience base.

“Kristen brings a wealth of skills and a variety of experience to this department,” said Perkins. “But, her passion for customer service and programming with a very specific audience segment adds to the momentum the department is already experiencing.”

Nooe has prior experience in customer service roles across a variety of industry.

The promotion of McLemore and positions held by McGee and Nooe are effective immediately.