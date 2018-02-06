Laurel police looking for aggravated domestic assault suspect

Laurel police are reaching out to the public for help tracking down a man wanted for aggravated domestic assault.

Laurel Police Department Capt. Tommy Cox said officers are looking for Laderit Malik Barber, 24.

Cox said the aggravated domestic assault charge stems from an incident that was reported to the police department Monday.

If you have any information on Barber’s whereabouts, please call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

