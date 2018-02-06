Laurel police arrest suspect accused of rape, domestic violence

The man wanted by Laurel police on charges of rape and aggravated domestic assault was arrested Tuesday.

Laderit Malik Barber made his initial court appearance Wednesday, where his bond was set at $60,000. Laurel police say he also has a hold through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

According to Capt. Tommy Cox, with the Laurel Police Department, the charges stem from a rape complaint at South Central Regional Medical Center over the weekend.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Cox said investigators identified Barber, 24, as the suspect in the sexual assault. Barber was arrested Tuesday on North 13th Avenue. He is being held at the Jones County jail.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.