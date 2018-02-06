National Signing Day 2018

The WDAM 7 Sports Team has all the latest news on athletes here in the Pine Belt who are signing on to play at football the next level. (Photo source: WDAM)

It's National Signing Day, and the WDAM 7 Sports Team has all the latest news on athletes here in the Pine Belt who are signing on to play at football the next level.

Pine Belt signees:

Jarveon Howard, RB: East Marion High School. College: Syracuse

Malik Shorts, DB: Jefferson Davis County High School. College: University of Southern Mississippi

Marquise Bridges, WR/CB: Petal High School. College: Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Natorian Watts, WR: Petal High School. College: Jones County Junior College

Nataurean Watts, WR/DB: Petal High School. College: Jones County Junior College

Dontavious Porter, WR/TE: Heidelberg High School. College: Jones County Junior College

Jon Bolton, LB/RB: Purvis High School. College: Alcorn State University

Ramble Johnson, OL: Purvis High School. College: Northwest Community College

University of Southern Mississippi signees:

Ky’el Hemby, S: Iowa Western CC

Trivenskey Mosley, RB: Woodlawn High (Shreveport, LA)

Shannon “Junior” Carswell, DL: Freeport High (Freeport, FL)

Nick Dawson, DL: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Deuntra Hyman, DE: Meridian High School

T.J. Harvey, long snapper: Shaw High School (Columbus, GA)

