National Signing Day 2018

PINE BELT (WDAM) -

It's National Signing Day, and the WDAM 7 Sports Team has all the latest news on athletes here in the Pine Belt who are signing on to play at football the next level.

Pine Belt signees:

  • Jarveon Howard, RB: East Marion High School. College: Syracuse
  • Malik Shorts, DB: Jefferson Davis County High School. College: University of Southern Mississippi
  • Marquise Bridges, WR/CB: Petal High School. College: Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
  • Natorian Watts, WR: Petal High School. College: Jones County Junior College
  • Nataurean Watts, WR/DB: Petal High School. College: Jones County Junior College
  • Dontavious Porter, WR/TE: Heidelberg High School. College: Jones County Junior College
  • Jon Bolton, LB/RB: Purvis High School. College: Alcorn State University
  • Ramble Johnson, OL: Purvis High School. College: Northwest Community College

University of Southern Mississippi signees:

  • Ky’el Hemby, S: Iowa Western CC
  • Trivenskey Mosley, RB: Woodlawn High (Shreveport, LA)
  • Shannon “Junior” Carswell, DL: Freeport High (Freeport, FL)
  • Nick Dawson, DL: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
  • Deuntra Hyman, DE: Meridian High School
  • T.J. Harvey, long snapper: Shaw High School (Columbus, GA)
