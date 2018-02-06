A recap of Monday's high school soccer playoffs

In the state of Mississippi, veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are currently not included in the list of qualifying disabilities for them to have a service animal. According to Mississippi Code 43-6-7, every person that is totally or partially blind and or deaf are the only people who have the rights to be accompanied by a guide dog in a public place without having to pay a fee.More >>
Playoff soccer commenced across the Pine Belt on Monday night and a number of area schools advanced to the second round. The Hattiesburg girls defeated Forest Hill 13-0 behind junior Taytum Terrell’s seven goals – it’s the second time this season Terrell has notched seven goals in a game.More >>
Frazier was shot and killed inside his mother's car on May 18, 2017. He was asleep inside the car when it was stolen from the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson.More >>
