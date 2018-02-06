A recap of Monday's high school soccer playoffs

Oak Grove girls soccer defeated Biloxi 6-0 on Monday night in the class 6A playoffs. Courtesy: WDAM

Playoff soccer commenced across the Pine Belt on Monday night and a number of area schools advanced to the second round.

The Hattiesburg girls defeated Forest Hill 13-0 behind junior Taytum Terrell’s seven goals – it’s the second time this season Terrell has notched seven goals in a game. In the process, Terrell reached 200 goals for her high school career.

The Lady Tigers advance to face West Jones in the second round of the class 5A playoffs.

Less than ten miles down the road, the Oak Grove girls defeated Biloxi 6-0 in the class 6A playoffs. The victory came on 26th-year head coach Clay Smith’s 50th birthday.

The Lady Warriors advance to play Ocean Springs in the second round.

Here are some more high school soccer scores from Monday night around the Pine Belt:

Class 1A/2A/3A - Girls

Sacred Heart (8) Southeast Lauderdale (0)

North Forrest (4) Wesson (2)

Class 4A - Girls

Northeast Jones (2) Amory (0)

Pass Christian (4) Purvis (0 )

Bay High (4) Sumrall (1)

Class 5A - Girls

West Jones (3) West Harrison (2) – Overtime

Long Beach (1) South Jones (0)

Pearl River Central (5) Brookhaven (0)

Class 5A – Boys

West Jones (2) West Harrison (1)

Long Beach (3) South Jones (1)

Pearl River Central (6) Brookhaven (4)

